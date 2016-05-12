BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 12 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFE) :
* Q1 revenue 3.0 million zlotys ($773,654) versus 333,300 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss 981,067 zlotys versus a loss of 30,151 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8777 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.