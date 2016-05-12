BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Browar Czarnkow SA :
* Q1 revenue 1.7 million zlotys ($438,054) versus 1.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net loss of 1.3 million zlotys versus loss of 290,966 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8808 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.