May 12 Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon Pharma Plc announces settlement of Pennsaid(r) (diclofenac sodium topical solution) 2 pct w/w patent litigation with Teligent Inc.

* Says granted Teligent non-exclusive right to market a generic diclofenac sodium topical 2 pct w/w solution in United States