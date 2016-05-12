BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
May 12 Debenhams Plc
* Restructuring of Irish business
* Directors of unit Debenhams Retail (Ireland) have applied to high court in Dublin seeking appointment of an interim examiner
* Debenhams (Ireland) applied for examinership with aim of restructuring operations to create competitive and sustainable business in Ireland
* Decision reflects disproportionately high operating costs, such as above-market rents and other overheads. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.