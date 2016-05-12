US STOCKS-Wall St flat after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 12 Imperial Metals Corp -
* Imperial extends maturity dates and amends senior and second lien credit facilities
* Has extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility from October 1, 2016 to march 15, 2018
* Says amount of facility has not changed and remains at $200 million
* Extended maturity date of second lien secured revolving credit facility from April 1, 2017 to August 15, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* During reviews to ensure accuracy of systems, recently found, fixed bug that misattributed clicks on video carousel ads as link clicks - Blog