May 12 Imperial Metals Corp -

* Imperial extends maturity dates and amends senior and second lien credit facilities

* Has extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility from October 1, 2016 to march 15, 2018

* Says amount of facility has not changed and remains at $200 million

* Extended maturity date of second lien secured revolving credit facility from April 1, 2017 to August 15, 2018