May 12 Innodata Inc

* On May 11, 2016, co entered asset purchase agreement among Innodata Inc, Mediamiser LLC, Mediamiser Ltd and PWW Acquisition LLC

* PWW agreed that after closing deal, PR Newswire will sell to Innodata Agility and Agility, branded PR workflow suites for $4.8 million

* Innodata also agreed to assume certain liabilities of agility business, including an anticipated $4.5 million of deferred revenue liabilities

