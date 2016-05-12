May 12 Bookrunner:

* Wizard to sell about 24.1 Mln existing ordinary in Micro Focus representing about 10.5 pct of company's issued share capital - Bookrunner

* Placing by Wizard will represent significant majority (approximately 80 pct) of Wizard's stake in company- Bookrunner

* Credit Suisse Securities, Numis Securities, Barclays Bank and Jefferies International acting as joint bookrunners - Bookrunner