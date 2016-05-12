May 12 Aeffe SpA :

* Q1 revenue 76.2 million euros ($86.87 million) versus 71.2 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net profit 5.7 million euros versus 4.5 million euros a year ago

* Executive chairman Massimo Ferretti says "in the coming months we aim to intensify our presence in high potential markets such as Far East and Middle East"

* Executive chairman Massimo Ferretti added on Q1 revenues that "We are very satisfied with feedbacks gathered in Europe, in the United States and in Greater China, where we grow by 8.3 percent, 29.5 percent and 24 percent, respectively, despite critical issues in some markets and the slowdown of the retail channel, mainly due to lower tourists' flows in Europe"