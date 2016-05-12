May 12 Marks & Spencer
* Announces a series of changes designed to simplify its
management structure in order to drive speedier decision making
and move business closer to its customers
* Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne becomes executive director of
customer, marketing & M&S.com, and assumes new responsibilities
for M&S.com and Plan A
* International business now reports to CEO, Steve Rowe
* Helen Weir, chief finance officer, assumes responsibility
for strategy implementation
* Laura wade-gery will be on maternity leave until September
* We look forward to welcoming her back and will update on
her responsibilities on her return
* Also establishing a new operating committee that will be
accountable for day-to-day running of business as well as for
development and execution of strategy
* On the Operating Committee, the Executive Directors will
be joined by the Directors of Food (Andy Adcock); Womenswear
Lingerie & Beauty (Jo Jenkins); Retail (Sacha Berendji);
International (Paul Friston); Communications & Investor
Relations (Dominic Fry); Human Resources (Simmone Haywood); and
the Group Secretary & Head of Corporate Governance (Amanda
Mellor)
