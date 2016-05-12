Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
May 12 Cargotec Oyj :
* Kalmar to expand its Ottawa site in Kansas, USA
* Ottawa plant is focusing on assembly of Kalmar Ottawa terminal tractors for Americas region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
