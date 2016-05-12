UPDATE 1-Britain set to sell last of Lloyds stake in symbolic step
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
May 12 Axia NetMedia Corp
* Axia reports Q1 2016 results
* Qtrly business unit revenue of $36.6 million increased 10 pct from $33.2 million in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)