May 12 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Says has entered into privately negotiated purchase and exchange agreements

* From May 5 through May 11, has issued or agreed to issue 28.1 million shares of common stock

* Says under exchange agreements it has and will exchange shares of the co's common stock for certain of its outstanding senior notes

* Shares will be exchanged for certain senior notes due 2037 ; senior notes due 2017; and senior notes due 2038, and floating rate senior notes due 2019

* To issue common shares in exchange for notes due in the years 2037, 2017, 2038, 2019