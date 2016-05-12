UPDATE 1-Britain set to sell last of Lloyds stake in symbolic step
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
May 12 Cheniere Energy Inc
* CEO Fusco will receive an annual base salary of $1.25 million; is eligible to get annual bonus with target equal to 125 percent of base salary
* For 2016, Fusco's annual bonus will be prorated and will equal at least 70 pct of prorated target bonus amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)