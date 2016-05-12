UPDATE 1-Britain set to sell last of Lloyds stake in symbolic step
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
May 12 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals announces preliminary agreements in principle with DOJ and SEC related to ongoing investigations
* Consolidated monetary package includes payments to DOJ and SEC totaling about $40 million
* Company would plead guilty to two misdemeanor misbranding violations of food, drug and cosmetic act
* One count would be based on company's alleged marketing of juxtapid with inadequate directions for use
* Agreements in principle with DOJ, SEC regarding ongoing investigations into co's sales activities related to juxtapid
* Company has increased its existing reserve related to investigations by approximately $28 million
* Second count would involve an alleged failure to comply with a requirement of juxtapid risk evaluation and mitigation strategies program
* Increased reserve of approximately $28 million was recorded in Q1 of 2016
* Would separately enter 5-year deferred prosecution agreement with regard to charges that co violated health insurance portability,accountability act
* Preliminary agreement with DOJ requires co to enter civil settlement agreement with DOJ to resolve alleged violations of false claims act
* Would enter into non-monetary consent decree with FDA prohibiting future violations of law
* May have to enter corporate integrity agreement with department of health and human services as part of any final settlement with DOJ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)