May 12 Airway Medix SA :

* Signs deal with Narodowe Centrum Badan i Rozwoju NCBIR (National Center for Research and Development) for 4.5 million zlotys ($1.2 million) subsidy for its endotracheal tube project worth 6.4 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8722 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)