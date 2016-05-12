May 12 (Reuters) -

* Phillips 66 Company reports 60.8 pct active stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP as of May 10, 2016 - SEC filing

* Phillips 66 company previously reported a 70.5 percent active stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP as of May 13, 2015 Source - 1.usa.gov/1TRwCaD Source for previous stake - bit.ly/1YnHaiQ (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)