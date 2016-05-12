US STOCKS-Wall St flat after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 12 Euronext:
* 6,760,701 new ordinary shares issued by Galapagos will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam as of May 17 following private placement
* Reference price: 58 euros ($66.14) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* During reviews to ensure accuracy of systems, recently found, fixed bug that misattributed clicks on video carousel ads as link clicks - Blog