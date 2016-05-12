US STOCKS-Wall St flat after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 12 Questar Corp
* Questar corporation shareholders approve combination with dominion resources
* Over 80 percent of outstanding shares voted, with 96.6 percent approving proposed merger
* Questar and dominion expect transaction to close by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* During reviews to ensure accuracy of systems, recently found, fixed bug that misattributed clicks on video carousel ads as link clicks - Blog