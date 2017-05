May 12 Finansinspektionen:

* Says Stefan Engström has on May 11 bought a total of 9.3 million shares in SBC Sveriges Bostadsrattscentrum AB, corresponding to 22.5 percent of SBC share capital

* Prior to transaction Stefan Engström had no shares in the company Source text: bit.ly/23KoZFr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)