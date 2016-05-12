UPDATE 1-Ubisoft sees slower mid-term sales growth but improved margin
* Maintains opposition to Vivendi takeover (Adds details, Martinez comments)
May 12 PMPG Polskie Media SA :
* Q1 revenue 14.7 million zlotys ($3.80 million) versus 12.5 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.2 million zlotys versus 25,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8707 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Maintains opposition to Vivendi takeover (Adds details, Martinez comments)
May 16 French video games maker Ubisoft cut its full-year 2018-2019 sales guidance but sees room to boost profitability by relying more on older games, the company said on Tuesday.