UPDATE 1-Ubisoft sees slower mid-term sales growth but improved margin
* Maintains opposition to Vivendi takeover (Adds details, Martinez comments)
May 12 Neptis SA :
* Q1 revenue 2.8 million zlotys ($723,383) versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 71,591 zlotys versus 43,229 zlotys a year ago
May 16 French video games maker Ubisoft cut its full-year 2018-2019 sales guidance but sees room to boost profitability by relying more on older games, the company said on Tuesday.