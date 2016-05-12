BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
May 12 Oceana Group Ltd
* Revenue for six months ended march 31 grew by 40%, increasing to r3 602 million from r2 566 million in 2015
* Operating profit before abnormal items for six months ended march up by 67% to r587 million (2015: r352 million)
* An interim dividend of 112 cents per share has been declared (2015: 106 cents per share).
* Basic earnings per share and basic headline earnings per share for six months ended march 31 increased by 7% and 6% respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.