BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
May 12 Geox SpA :
* Q1 net sales 294.3 million euros ($334.94 million) versus 281.0 million euros a year ago
* Chairman Mario Moretti Polegato says "With respect to the second half of the year, the orders already collected by the multi-brand channel for the 2016 Fall/Winter season, show a solid growth of 14 percent" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.