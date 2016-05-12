May 12 Geox SpA :

* Q1 net sales 294.3 million euros ($334.94 million) versus 281.0 million euros a year ago

* Chairman Mario Moretti Polegato says "With respect to the second half of the year, the orders already collected by the multi-brand channel for the 2016 Fall/Winter season, show a solid growth of 14 percent" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)