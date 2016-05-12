UPDATE 1-Ubisoft sees slower mid-term sales growth but improved margin
* Maintains opposition to Vivendi takeover (Adds details, Martinez comments)
May 12 Sodifrance Sa
* Q1 revenue 25.1 million euros ($28.57 million) versus 18.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Maintains opposition to Vivendi takeover (Adds details, Martinez comments)
May 16 French video games maker Ubisoft cut its full-year 2018-2019 sales guidance but sees room to boost profitability by relying more on older games, the company said on Tuesday.