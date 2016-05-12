UPDATE 1-Ubisoft sees slower mid-term sales growth but improved margin
* Maintains opposition to Vivendi takeover (Adds details, Martinez comments)
May 12 Eutelsat :
* Q3 revenues of 383 million euros ($435.82 million), up 4.2 pct reported and 1.1 pct at constant currency
* Order backlog of 5.9 billion euros, representing four years of revenues
* EBITDA margin is now expected to be around 76 pct for current fiscal year and around 75 pct in fiscal year 2016-17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Maintains opposition to Vivendi takeover (Adds details, Martinez comments)
May 16 French video games maker Ubisoft cut its full-year 2018-2019 sales guidance but sees room to boost profitability by relying more on older games, the company said on Tuesday.