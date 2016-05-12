(Corrects headline to say CFO Brian Wuebbels, not CFO-designee Ilan Daskal, will step down))

May 12 SunEdison Inc

* Provided Brian Wuebbels, chief administration officer, chief accounting officer and CFO, a formal 30-day notice of termination of employment

* Ilan Daskal will remain SunEdison's chief financial officer designee until Daskal and SunEdison agree to remove designee title

* Wuebbels last day of employment will be June 9, 2016; during notice period, Wuebbels' title will be advisor to chief restructuring officer