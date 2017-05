May 12 Max21 Management Und Beteiligungen AG :

* Resolves cash capital increase with subscription rights

* To increase capital by up to 3.6 million euros ($4.10 million) to up to 14.2 million euros

* Subscription ratio 1:3, subscription price 1.70 euros

* Expects gross proceeds of 6.05 million euros