BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
May 12 Montagne Et Neige Developpement SA
* FY revenue 67.3 million euros ($76.58 million) versus 61.4 million euros year ago
* Confirms its objective of a return to operational profitability over the 2015/2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.