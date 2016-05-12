BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
May 12 Ovostar Union NV :
* Q1 revenue $17.8 million versus $17.1 million year ago
* Q1 operating profit $6.4 million versus $8.3 million year ago
* Q1 net profit $6.0 million versus $8.9 million year ago
* EBITDA in Q1 2016 decreased by 22 percent year-on-year to $6.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.