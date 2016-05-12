BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
May 12 Diebold Inc:
* Says on May 6 entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
* Amendment allows term loan B facility to consist of a $1 billion USD-denominated tranche - SEC filing
* Amendment allows for EUR350 million euro-denominated tranche that will bear interest at Euribor, subject to a 0.75% floor Source text - 1.usa.gov/1T94iOv Further company coverage: [ DBD.N
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.