May 12 Diebold Inc:

* Says on May 6 entered into a second amendment to credit agreement

* Amendment allows term loan B facility to consist of a $1 billion USD-denominated tranche - SEC filing

* Amendment allows for EUR350 million euro-denominated tranche that will bear interest at Euribor, subject to a 0.75% floor Source text - 1.usa.gov/1T94iOv Further company coverage: [ DBD.N