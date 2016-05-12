BRIEF-Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
* Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
May 12 Facebook
* Facebook provides information about "trending topics"
* Facebook says "does not allow or advise our reviewers to discriminate against sources of any political origin"
* Facebook says "members of the trending team look at potential trending topics as they are surfaced by the algorithm"
* Have series of checks in place to help surface most important popular stories, "regardless of where they fall on the ideological spectrum" Source text: bit.ly/1NscSLu Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.