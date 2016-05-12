UPDATE 2-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
* Tata agrees to plough 550 mln pounds into debt-laden scheme
May 12 China Online Education Group
* China Online Education Group Files For U.S. Ipo Of Up To $100 Mln - Sec filing
* China online education group says morgan stanley and credit suisse are underwriting the ipo
* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.