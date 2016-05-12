BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
May 12 Sunedison Inc
* Files For Non Timely 10-q
* Delay in filing 10-q is primarily due to previously disclosed inability to file form 10-k for fiscal year ended december 31, 2015
* 10-K continues to be delayed due to previously disclosed identification of material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting
* Because of material weaknesses, additional procedures are necessary to complete the company's annual financial statements
* To date, additional procedures have not resulted in identification of any material misstatements, restatements for any period reported
* Company is currently seeking the appointment of an independent accounting firm through the bankruptcy court
* Does not anticipate being able to file form 10-q within 5 calendar day period set forth in rule 12b-25 under the securities exchange act
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.