UPDATE 2-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
* Tata agrees to plough 550 mln pounds into debt-laden scheme
May 12 Air Lease Corp Says Second A320
* Air Lease Corporation delivers first of two new airbus A320-200 aircraft to Frontier Airlines
* 200 is scheduled to deliver in fall 2016
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.