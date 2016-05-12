BRIEF-Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
May 12 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc
* Sees q1 2016 revenue $264 million to $281 million
* Sees q4 2015 revenue $262 million to $279 million
* Sees Q4 Pro Forma Adjusted Ebitda Between $35 Mln And $39 Mln-Sec filing
* Sees q1 2016 pro forma adjusted ebitda between $38 million and $42 million
* Sees q1 2016 cash capital expenditures expected to be approximately $12 million
* Cash capital expenditures for q4 2015 are expected to be approximately $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.