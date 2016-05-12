May 12 Ptc Inc

* Updating financial guidance for q3 and full year of fiscal 2016

* Year fy'16 gaap eps is expected to be $0.04 to $0.11

* Q3 fy'16 gaap eps is expected to be between loss of $0.02 to profit of $0.03 per share

* Says 2016 Non-GAAP eps is expected to be $1.45 to $1.55

* Q3 non-gaap eps is expected to be $0.28 to $0.33

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S