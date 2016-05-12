May 12 Neuralstem Inc

* Entered into agreement to sell 2.7 million shares of stock and warrants to purchase 2.7 million shares of common stock in private placement

* Securities are being sold in private offering at a price of $0.40 per one share of common stock and one common stock purchase warrant