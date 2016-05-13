BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13 Medisana AG
* Q1 revenue up about 6 percent at 12.7 million euros ($14.39 million)
* Q1 EBIT was at 0.2 million euros positive (prev.year: loss of 0.7 million euros)
* Business plans expect for the current year and 2017 again significant revenue increases
Business plans expect for the current year and 2017 again significant revenue increases
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.