BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13 Scibase Holding Publ AB :
* Q1 total net sales amounted to 1.1 milion Swedish crowns (1.1 million crowns year ago)
* Q1 loss after tax amounted to 11.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.4 million) (9.2 million crowns year ago) Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.