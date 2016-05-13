May 13 Ecotel Communication AG :
* Q1 EBITDA: 1.9 million euros ($2.16 million)(previous
year: 2.7 million euros)
* Q1 consolidated revenue grows by 3.9 million euros to 29.9
million euros
* Q1 consolidated profit totalling 0.3 million euros
(previous year: 0.8 million euros)
* Confirms forecast published in 2015 consolidated annual
report and continues to expect revenue of 95 million - 105
million eueos and EBITDA in corridor of 7.0 million - 8.5
million euros for 2016
