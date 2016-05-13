May 13 Motorpoint Group Plc :
* Initial public offering of 50,000,000 shares at 200 pence
per share
* Admission to premium listing segment of official list of
FCA and to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange
* Conditional dealings will commence at 8.00 am on May 13,
2016 under ticker MOTR
* Offer price will equate to a market capitalisation of
£200.0 million on commencement of conditional dealings
* Offer is expected to raise gross proceeds of £100.0
million for selling shareholder
* Offer comprises 50,000,000 sale shares, representing 50
pct of company's issued share capital on admission
* Numis is acting as global co-ordinator, sponsor and
bookrunner; Shore capital is acting as co-bookrunner
