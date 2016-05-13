May 13 Storebrand Asa

* Says targets dividend ratio above 35 pct (after tax adjusted for amortisation). Minimum half dividend is expected for 2016

* Says "we have reached our goal of entering Solvency II without raising new equity capital, and we are now set to resume dividend payments"

* Targets return on equity above 10 pct (after tax adjusted for amortisation)

* Annual operational costs to be reduced by nok 300 million-400 million in 2018

* Says targets solvency II margin Storebrand group above 150% (revised from 130 pct)

* Says dividends linked to group solvency ratio

* Says no dividend if solvency ratio without transition rules is below 110 percent

* Capital consumption from guaranteed products expected to peak within approximately two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: