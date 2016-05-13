May 13 Schibsted Asa :
* Blocket has received a draft statement of objections from
the Swedish Competition Authority detailing its concerns in
relation to Blocket's planned acquisition of Hemnet.
* The Swedish Competition Authority takes a negative view of
the transaction in its current form.
* Schibsted will continue its dialog with the Swedish
competition Authority to explore whether commercially viable
remedies can be offered to address the concerns identified by
the authority.
(Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)