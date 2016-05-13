BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13 ChemoMetec A/S :
* Q3 revenue 21.6 million Danish crowns ($3.30 million) versus 17.7 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2015/16 revenue and EBITDA to be in upper end of previously given outlook range of 78 million - 82 million crowns and 19 million - 25 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5519 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.