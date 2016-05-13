May 13 NNIT A/S :

* Q1 revenue increased by 7.7 pct in both reported and constant currencies to 663 million Danish crowns ($101.16 million)

* Order backlog for 2016 at beginning of Q2 2016 increased by 137 million crowns to 2.28 billion crowns

* Q1 operating profit increased by 10.2 pct to 70 million crowns

* 2016 revenue in constant currencies is forecasted to grow 5-8 pct (previously at least 5 pct)

* Expects to pay out an interim dividend in August 2016 of 48.5 million crowns in cash equal to 2 crowns per share of a nominal value of 10 crowns

* 2016 revenue growth in reported currencies is expected to be 0.3 pp lower (previously 0.0 pp lower) based on current exchange rates

* 2016 operating profit margin is forecasted to be 10-11 pct in constant currencies

* 2016 operating profit margin in reported currencies is expected to be around 0.6 pp higher (previously 0.3 pp higher) based on current exchange rates Source text for Eikon:

