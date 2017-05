May 13 Code Rebel Corp

* On May 9, 2016, Thomas Moreno, resigned as president of Code Rebel and its Thinops Resources, LLC subsidiary and business unit

* Says will take appropriate actions to facilitate an orderly transition of duties of president to other members of board