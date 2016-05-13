May 13 Interoil Corp
* Interoil statement on Mulacek dissident director
nominations
* Board of co reviewing nominees proposed by shareholder
Phil Mulacek to stand for election as directors
* Says board will present its recommendation on nominees in
a supplement to management information circular
* Attempting to place 5 handpicked nominees on board is
another step in Mulacek's pursuit of "self-serving agenda" to
influence or take control of co
* "Concern is heightened due to Mulacek's dissident
resolution proposing to reduce number of directors to six"
