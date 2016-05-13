BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13 C-Rad AB :
* C-RAD has secured an order for three Catalyst HD systems and one Sentinel 4DCT system from Ryhov County Hospital in Jönköping, Sweden
* The order has a total value of 5.2 million Swedish crowns ($630,478.80)
* Delivery and installation of order is scheduled for August, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2477 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.