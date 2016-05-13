May 13 C-Rad AB :

* C-RAD has secured an order for three Catalyst HD systems and one Sentinel 4DCT system from Ryhov County Hospital in Jönköping, Sweden

* The order has a total value of 5.2 million Swedish crowns ($630,478.80)

* Delivery and installation of order is scheduled for August, 2016 ($1 = 8.2477 Swedish crowns)