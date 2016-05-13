May 13 Greene King Plc :

* It is seeking to enter into a tap of its secured financing vehicle ( "third tap issue").

* Greene King Finance Plc proposes issuing new benchmark class A6 notes with expected ratings of A(sf) and BBB+ from Standard & Poors and Fitch