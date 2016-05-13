May 13 Talen Energy Corp -
* Operators safely shut down unit 2 reactor at Talen
Energy's Susquehanna nuclear plant in Luzerne county, PA. early
Friday
* Shut down of Susquehanna unit 2 reactor following
electrical fault in one of unit's 480-volt electrical
distribution centers
* Plant workers are investigating cause of electrical issue
and will determine necessary repairs co's Susquehanna nuclear
plant in Luzerne county, PA
* Susquehanna Unit 1 continues to operate safely at full
rated power
